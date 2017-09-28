Police: Armed robbery suspects wanted in multiple crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects caught on camera during a reported armed robbery may be connected to several other incidents throughout the city, police said.

The latest crime happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The victim told investigators he had just returned to his Cottonwood home when he was approached by three men.

Armed, the suspects grabbed the victim and then pointed the gun at him, demanding everything in his possession. They quickly went through his pockets and fled the scene with the man’s wallet, cell phone and $20.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video getting into a Dodge Charger after the robbery, police said.

Officers also stated they believe the men are involved in other robberies, but didn’t release any specifics.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.