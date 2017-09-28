North Carolina mother accused of drowning 1-year-old boy in kitchen sink

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after she admitted to drowning her 1-year-old boy in the kitchen sink earlier this year, according to The Daily News.

Larry Ordway, the boys father, called police in January after returning home from work to find his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Maria Olson, and their son, Tyler Rex Ordway, missing.

After filing a missing persons report with Jacksonville police, Ordway returned home and found Olson and Tyler in the attic of the home. When he found them, his son was unresponsive, according to the paper. The 1-year-old was placed in an ambulance and pronounced dead several minutes later.

When asked by authorities, Olson allegedly told them, “she drowned the child in the kitchen sink.”

The autopsy report, which was signed on Aug. 9, read, “the cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is homicide.”