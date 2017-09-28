× Lenoir joins Republicans Roland and Touliatos in run for Shelby County mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — County Trustee David Lenoir announced Thursday he’s joining the crowd vying for the Shelby County mayor’s job next year.

County Mayor Mark Luttrell will be term-limited out of the office next year. The Republican primary for mayor is set for May 1 next year, with the general election Aug. 2.

County Commissioner Terry Roland and Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos have already declared their intention to run in the Republican primary. Democrat Sidney Chism is reportedly considering a run for the office.

Lenoir is a Republican who has served in the trustee’s role since 2010.

According to Lenoir’s website, his priorities will be “great jobs, great schools, safe streets, and putting more money in your pocket.”

