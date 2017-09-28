High school football players taking a knee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the sound of the national anthem echoed throughout the football stadium, where players once stood shoulder to shoulder, there were gaps in that line.

Weeks before the controversy exploded in the stadiums of the National Football League, East High football players were making their own statement.

"If they want to take a knee they should," parent Tajuana Coleman said.

Even on the sidelines, cheerleaders were kneeling in silence.

"No one is getting violent, it's just kneeling or standing," said another parent, Toyia Johnson.

Since East High athletes had already taken a knee in previous games, it seemed once the national anthem started, the tradition would continue in the matchup Thursday night against Craigmont.

Players from both teams didn't get the chance to take a knee because they took the field without observing the anthem.

It`s not clear why the anthem wasn't played, but the ACLU issued a statement supporting student athletes' decision to protest injustice and not be punished for their choice. Parents on both sides of the Craigmont/East game agree.

"We are not talking about disrespecting the flag; we are talking about all the injustices taking place and someone finally taking a stand."

"Know the reason you're kneeling. Not just doing it because everyone else is doing it."

And as the stadium lights dim, these parents say taking a knee has a much bigger meaning than the outcome of the game.