Former Memphis officer to face court hearing in Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer caught with a car full of weapons near the White House will be in court in Washington, D.C. for a hearing Thursday.

Timothy Bates spent 13 years working at the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar as an officer.

The 37-year-old from Collierville was arrested in Washington on Sunday morning for illegally carrying a firearm.

Police in Washington first noticed Bates after they saw him relieving himself in public. Officers then noticed his car was illegally parked and asked if they could look inside.

Bates told officers he was attacked while serving as a Memphis Police officer and someone implanted a chip in his head.

He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Memphis Police say Bates served as an officer from 2000 to 2013.. The department says he retired, but there were rumors that he suffered from psychological issues.

Bates could face up to five years in prison if convicted.