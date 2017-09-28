FedEx looks to hire 2,600 for holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Great news is you’re looking for a job: FedEx wants to hire thousands of people as the company gears up for the holiday season.

Over the next few months, FedEx wants to hire 2,600 people here in Memphis alone. The jobs are all different, from full-time to part-time, and some of them are just for the holiday season.

“More demand, more boxes, time doesn’t change,” said Shannon Brown, senior vice president at FedEx. “You have to do it in the same amount of time, and that means you need more people.

Plenty of employees will have the chance to move up through the company.

That’s exactly what Camille Johnson did. She’s been with FedEx in Memphis for six years. She started as a package handler when she was an undergrad in college. Now she’s a ramp agent.

“I love my job,” she said. “They pretty much paid for my undergrad, and now, I’m going to grad school. So, yeah, I’m still here.”

Tameika Hollingsworth also had some of her college tuition paid for by FedEx. She started as a package handler 12 years ago.

She says there’s lots of opportunities to get promoted.

“Once you get your foot in the door, just bid on jobs, ask for the proper training, and you can move up just as fast as anyone who’s been here 10 or 20 years,” she said.

FedEx says the hiring process has already started.