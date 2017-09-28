Family of man shot by Southaven Police pressing for answers

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The family of a man wrongly shot and killed by police is pressing the Southaven Police Department for information.

Ismael Lopez was shot to death near his own front door after Southaven Police showed up looking for a suspect who family members say didn’t know or even resemble him.

Attorneys for Lopez’s family requested the names of the officers who were on duty the night Lopez was shot. They said they narrowed down the list to two officers who they believe may have been the one to shoot him.

The attorneys said they asked the city for confirmation but have not received it.

Police Chief Steven E. Pirtle said he can’t comment on the investigation until he gets the full autopsy report.