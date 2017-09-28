Day 2 for Go Jim Go 2017 moves through Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a terrific first day in Memphis, Go Jim Go’s 20176 ride for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is in Tipton County, just up Highway 51 from Millington. The people who live in this fast growing area have always been great supporters for Go Jim Go.

Munford High

Drummonds Elementary

On the Road in Tipton County

Starting the day in Tipton County

Go Jim Go is a six day telethon on wheels featuring Jim Jaggers, WREG News Channel 3 Meteorologist. Jim and the Go Jim Go Cycling Team ride 333 miles throughout the region raising money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2 million.

Anything that matters to children, matters to Le Bonheur. Everything we do gives each child they serve a chance to enjoy a healthier and safer childhood.

Recognized among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for seven consecutive years, Le Bonheur is always on the side of children, advocating on their behalf so it can provide them with the care they need. They are a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care.

It’s been that way since they opened in 1952. They’ve mattered to children every day since. In fact, on opening day, the front door key was tied to a balloon which was then released, signifying that the Le Bonheur would never be closed to the children and families of the Mid-South.

From the ordinary bumps and sniffles of childhood to its most life-altering extremes, Le Bonheur Children’s is prepared for whatever a child’s life might throw at them.

To learn more about Le Bonheur, click here.