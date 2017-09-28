Consumer: Online resources for parents seeking child care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When parents are searching for child care, they talk to family and friends to get recommendations and hopefully visit the centers they are interested in. However, there is some information online for parents to read and some important phone numbers to call to get critical information.

WREG's Zaneta Lowe said parents should first search through the state website, a valuable source for information.

All you have to do is visit TN.gov, then click "Child Care Services" to take you to the right page.

On the left side of the page, look for the tab that reads "Find Child Care". Searching by Zip code pulls up a list of centers in your area. You can also find out who owns the place, what their star rating is and read over violation history which is accessible under the "Compliance History" column on the far right.

Next to that column is the phone number for the state employee that is in charge of monitoring that particular day care center. Parents and guardians should always jot down that name and number and give them a call for more details. They can tell you if a center has faced serious discipline like probation or a fine.

The Department of Human Services said it will at some point add more information online.

They'll be on the panel at a town hall meeting on child care in Tennessee hosted by Lowe and Senator Lee Harris. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Breath of Life Christian Center located at 3795 Frayser Raleigh Road.

Parents, guardians, daycare owners and others are encouraged to attend to provide feedback and form solutions on how we can make our childcare centers a safe learning environments for our students.