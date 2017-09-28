Arkansas woman charged with sex crimes involving nine juveniles

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A Wynne woman is facing charges of rape, incest and computer child pornography, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office says.

Veronica Blake, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting nine juveniles over the past few months. She turned herself in to the sheriff’s office Thursday after authorities began investigating an initial report of sexual assault against three juveniles.

Blake is charged with six counts of rape, six counts of incest, seven counts of computer child pornography and one count of sexual indecency with a minor, all felonies.

Blake had her first court appearance Thursday. Arkansas State Police are also investigating.