2 men plead guilty to murdering mother, son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have pleaded guilty to the murder of a mother and son.

Derrick Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of facilitation to commit first-degree murder. Robert Beman, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The charges stem from an August 2015 homicide. According to the district attorney’s office, Smith and Beman went to Ronnie Winborn’s home in the 3600 block of Vivia Avenue to look at guns and ended up fatally shooting Winborn, 29, and his mother, Laura Winborn, 59.

Ronnie Winborn’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old children knocked on a neighbor’s door and told him their “nana” and “daddy” were dead, per the DA.

A judge gave each defendant a 30-year sentence. Beman has no chance of parole.