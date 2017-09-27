Young Dolph recovering as Yo Gotti named person of interest in Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES — A local rapper is recovering after an altercation turned violent and now authorities say their person of interest is another well-known name.

According to reports, a fight broke out in the valet parking area of the Loews Hollywood Hotel between four men Tuesday afternoon and quickly turned physical. During the scuffle, 32-year-old Young Dolph – who’s real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. – was pushed to the ground by one of the assailants who then pulled a gun and opened fire.

Somehow the rapper was able to run to a nearby store for help. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Two of the men involved took off running as the third jumped into a gold Cadillac Escalade. That vehicle was later found abandoned.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one person was detained, but his role in the incident remains unclear.

Another Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti, has been named a person of interest in the case. Both men were reportedly staying at the hotel and there’s been a long running feud between them.

Back in February, rapper Blac Youngsta, who signed with Yo Gotti, was accused of firing over 100 shots at Dolph’s SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina.