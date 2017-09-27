Video: Woman physically removed from Southwest flight

BALTIMORE — A Southwest Airlines passenger had to be physically removed from a flight after allegedly telling the crew she had a life threatening allergy to pets when she learned there were dogs on board.

Southwest told CBS News there were two dogs on the plane, an emotional support dog and a pet.

After the complaint was made, the crew asked her to provide a medical certificate. The company told NBC Los Angeles their policy states passengers who fail to present a medical certificate can be asked to leave if they “cannot travel safely with an animal” on the plane. When the passenger couldn’t provide one, the crew followed procedure and asked her to get off the flight.

“Our Flight Crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the Customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved,” Southwest said.

The first cell phone video shows officers going to the back of the plane to ask the woman to leave. When she refuses they begin forcefully removing her. She repeatedly asked the officers what they are doing and at one point you can hear the woman yelling, insisting she’ll walk off herself. When she doesn’t though, officers push and pull her off.

In a second video of the incident, she reportedly pleaded with officers to let her stay on the plane, stating her father was having surgery the next day.

You can also hear fellow passengers pleading with her to just leave peacefully.

“Jeez lady get off the plane,” one says.

Another shouts “Show them that you’re walking.”

Bill Dumas recorded the video on his cellphone.

“I think she just lost control over the situation and she was in way over her head.”

Southwest released a statement saying, “We publicly offer our apologies to this customer for her experience and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns.”