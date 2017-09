× Go Jim Go kicks off on Live at 9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 12th Annual Go Jim Go ride to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is officially underway.

WREG’s Jim Jaggers will begin his 333-mile bike ride across the Mid-South Wednesday morning on Live at 9.

If you’d like to donate to Go Jim Go, call 1-866-350-9355 or text “Go Jim Go” to 71760.

Follow #GoJimGo and @gokimgo3 on Twitter and Instagram for updates and photos.