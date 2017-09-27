75-year-old reported missing after walking to gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old is missing.

Police said Douglas Bryant was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking to the gas station at Yale Road and Ramill Road.

According to the City Watch alert, Bryant has dementia.

He’s described as a 4-foot-11, 145-pound black man who is partially bald. He was wearing a blue jacket, black pants, a black and white striped shirt and a black and white cap.

If you see him, call police at 545-2677.