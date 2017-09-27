42 arrested in Organized Crime Unit prostitution sting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens were arrested over the weekend as part of an Organized Crime Unit operation targeting prostitution across the city of Memphis.
The Vice team spread out to every precinct in the city and made a total of 42 arrests.
Authorities said many of those individuals listed below were taken into custody near schools and churches.
Those arrested include:
- China Anderson
- Charlyssia Martin
- Bridgett Potts
- Benita McCuin
- Sherell Williams
- Christina Chafin
- Annette Myers
- Latosua Mason
- Shakia Strand
- Shelia Taylor
- Katrina Snearley
- Lisa Davis
- Kathay Cawthray
- Danielle Bledsoe
- Tiffany Butler
- Laquana Bradley Robinson
- Lynn Eddings
- Evelyn Spring
- Kimberley Smith
- Teresa Blue
- Tarsha Henry
- Kevin Rockett
- Tanesha Alexander
- Crishana Staley
- Pamela Sesley
- Evelyn Anderson
- Cornesha Boyce
- Kieona Carpenter
- Susie Randle
- Laquita Williams
- Anithia Lawson
- Giovonnie Goff
- Angel Jones
- Angela Brown
- Maresha Carter
- Linda Patee
- Ascylyn Brackett
- Jasmine Davis
- Teiarra Howze
- Latanya Young
- Rachel Davis
- Cornisha McDowell
