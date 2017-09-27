Go Jim Go! Annual ride for Le Bonheur kicking off

19-year-old wanted by police on felony charges

Posted 9:15 am, September 27, 2017, by

Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a 19-year-old with active felony warrants to his name.

According to authorities, Derrick Blackburn is wanted on drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon and termination of diversion charges.

The young man lives in the 1500 block of Baltimore and it often seen in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Castleman Cove in Memphis.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.