19-year-old wanted by police on felony charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a 19-year-old with active felony warrants to his name.

According to authorities, Derrick Blackburn is wanted on drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon and termination of diversion charges.

The young man lives in the 1500 block of Baltimore and it often seen in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Castleman Cove in Memphis.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.