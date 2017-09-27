1 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a shooting in North Memphis that left one man dead and sent another man to the hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of Alaska St. and Brown Ave. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses say he was in a red sedan that crashed into a stop sign at the corner of Alaska and Brown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A short time later, police got word of a second shooting victim at a house on Speed St. — which is just one block away from the crime scene.

That victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this case.