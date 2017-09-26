Video: Hartford bus narrowly misses children on sidewalk following car crash

HARTFORD, Ct. — Cameras capture the tense moment a crash sends a bus swerving towards a group of students in Hartford.

In the video, the driver of a Honda Prelude can be seen drifting into the right hand lane, hitting the CT Transit bus Friday. The car spins out of control as the bus veers to the right. On the sidewalk, a group of children flee the area as the bus heads straight for them, but thankfully the driver regains control before it even pops the curve.

Three people were injured in the crash. None of the children were injured.

Police told Fox61 no charges have been filed, but they are investigating whether or not the Honda driver was distracted before the crash.