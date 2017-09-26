Video: 2,000-acre wildfire forces California residents from homes

ANAHEIM, Cal. — More than 2,000 acres have burned after a blaze started near a California freeway Monday afternoon.

NBC Los Angeles reported some 300 firefighters from six different agencies worked long overnight hours to try and contain what’s now being called the Canyon Fire. So far, only one home and a big rig have been destroyed.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday just off the 91 Freeway in Orange County. It’s unclear what sparked the fire, but it quickly spread due to high winds, forcing hundreds from their homes.

Overnight, five helicopters with night-vision and three planes tried combating the wildfire from above. The strong winds once again eventually became a concern, grounding some of the helicopters and the big air tanker, CBS News reported.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was only five percent contained.

Battling the blaze were the Anaheim, Corona, and Los Angeles County fire departments, the OCFA, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire.