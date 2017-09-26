Trailer explosion leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Mississippi

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. — A trailer explosion in Jasper County killed three adults and sent to juveniles to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Jasper County sheriff told WJTV his deputies responded to County Road 1511 around 4 p.m. When they arrived, the three adults were already dead.

The young teens were rushed to the South Central Regional Medical Center, but then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Initial reports indicate one of the adults was working on a propane heater when it exploded.

The names of the victims have not been released.

As for the juveniles, their conditions have also not been released at this time.