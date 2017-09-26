Teenager, woman arrested in Holly Springs bank robbery

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police on Tuesday arrested and charged a 17-year-old in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of First State Bank.

A 33-year old woman, Kianna Schlender, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the bank robbery.

The juvenile had been on the run but was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police at the time said robbers got away with about $3,200.

Officers are still looking for the getaway driver.