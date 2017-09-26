Sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell relieved of duty over Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that its public information officer Earle Farrell was responsible for an “inappropriate” comment posted to the department’s Facebook account.

Farrell, a former local television reporter, was relieved of duty with pay pending an internal investigation.

Monday, Farrell posted the following to the SCSO Facebook page after the arrest of two suspects accused of stealing from a Ross store:

The post was removed a few minutes later, but not before a screenshot of it circulated on social media.

Many in the Latino community were offended by the characterization.

“You don’t just do that unless you’re trying to put a finger or shame other nationalities or immigrants,” Jennifer Rojas said.

“The Sheriff’s Office strives to be inclusive and to ensure respectful relationships with our unique and diverse community,” Sheriff Bill Oldham said in a statement.