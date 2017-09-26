Download our news and weather apps

Sen. Bob Corker says he won’t run for re-election

Posted 3:01 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 03:02PM, September 26, 2017

Sen. Bob Corker slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the racially motivated protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, charging that the President "has not demonstrated he understands the character of this nation."

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday he will retire at the end of 2018.

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018,” Corker said in a released statement.

Corker is the Senate’s foreign relations committee chairman and had told CNN earlier this month that he was considering whether to run again.

“When I ran for the Senate in 2006, I told people that I couldn’t imagine serving for more than two terms,” Corker said in his statement Tuesday. “Understandably, as we have gained influence, that decision has become more difficult. But I have always been drawn to the citizen legislator model, and while I realize it is not for everyone, I believe with the kind of service I provide, it is the right one for me.”

Related stories