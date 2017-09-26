Reports: Memphis rapper Young Dolph shot in California

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple sources are reporting that Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital in Hollywood, California.
TMZ reports that he suffered multiple gunshots but his injuries appear not to be life-threatening.
The rapper is from Memphis, but has recently been based in Atlanta. His mixtape “Bulletproof” was released on April 1.