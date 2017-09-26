Oxford man arrested for kidnapping elderly person from home, stealing money

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford man accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping the homeowner was arrested after a short chase.

Police said Ale Burt, 60, broke into an Elm Street home and forced the homeowner into their car. Police described the homeowner as elderly but did not give a specific age.

Police said Burt then drove to another location and made the victim cash checks and give him the money.

The victim was able to tell the clerk they were being held against their will, and the clerk called police.

Officers spotted the car on Jackson Avenue, and a chase began, first on wheels and then on foot. Police caught up with Burt and took him into custody.

Police said they found burglary tools and the victim’s money in the car.

Burt is charged with burglary, kidnapping, robbery, motor vehicle theft, felony fleeing and possession of burglary tools. His bond is set at $200,000.