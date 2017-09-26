Otis Sanford: NFL kneeling critics are ‘intentionally stoking a cultural divide’ in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was only a matter of time before some ambitious state lawmaker would seek to grab media attention over the weekend spat between President Donald Trump and the National Football League.

The one who jumped in first was House member Judd Matheny of Tullahoma. He apparently is so furious that players and owners are kneeling during the national anthem, that he is planning legislation to block any future financial help for sports teams unless players stand and honor the anthem and flag.

Matheny also called on Governor Bill Haslam, whose brother is a majority owner of the Cleveland Browns, to help stop the protests by Browns players.

By the way, Matheny just happens to be running for Congress next year.

His reaction is typical of those who want to ignore the original message behind kneeling during the national anthem, which was to call attention to police brutality and other social injustices in many communities around the country. Those who took a knee insist it was never about dishonoring the anthem, the flag or service men and women.

But instead of trying to understand the issue, Matheny and others choose to accuse the players of being unpatriotic which could not be further from the truth.

These critics, like President Donald Trump, are intentionally stoking a cultural divide across the nation all for political gain. Let`s hope the majority of Americans won`t let that happen.