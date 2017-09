Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For three decades, Libertyland was the place to go in Memphis.

As the city's only amusement park, it housed Elvis Presley's favorite roller coaster and the historic Grand Carousel.

But now it's just a memory and one John Stevenson admits he just can't let go.

He talked about his new book about the iconic location and his website, Remember Libertyland.