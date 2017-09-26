Movie filming in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A movie is being filmed in downtown Memphis. In fact, production started yesterday.

It’s called “The Brian Banks Story,” and it’s about high school football star Brian Banks, who went to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, his conviction was overturned with help from attorney Justin Brooks, played by Greg Kinnear, who stars in the film.

It’s being directed by Tom Shadyac, who lives in Memphis and teaches at the University of Memphis.

Mary Robyn works at a coffee shop near the film site, which is around Main and Jefferson.

“It is really cool that within this small community they’re filming a movie. There’s probably famous people down there!” she says.

Robyn adds it’s good for downtown business.

Mosal Morszart has an art shop near the film site. He was excited to see crews start showing up.

“So, I was like, hey man, they shooting a movie over there. Turn my artwork around,” he told us as he laughed.

He says it’s good exposure for downtown Memphis. It’s certainly a positive way to put Memphis in the news.

The attorney Kinnear plays founded the California Innocence Project. Banks is an activist for them.

The movie is set to come out sometime in 2018.