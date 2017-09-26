Mempho Music Festival to impact Farm Road traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new music festival at Shelby Farms Park will have a major impact on traffic traveling through the area.

Farm Road will be closed to thru traffic from Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning for the Mempho Music Festival.

It will then be closed again from 9 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said drivers who enter the park from Farm Road and Walnut Grove will be routed to the general admission parking for the festival.

All park activities will be open to the public except the Disc Golf Course.

For more information, click here.

Parking and entry access points