Memphis police seeking woman who may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch for a young woman who may be in danger.

Police said Nicole Weir’s last known location was 737 Union Ave. That address is the campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College.

According to police, The victim called her grandmother at 8:30 p.m. stating that a male who she was with would not let her leave. A male was heard yelling in the background.

Weir is an 18-year-old African-American, 5-foot-9, 127 pounds with black shoulder-length hair.

She has been missing about 15 hours.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 545-2677 or (901) 636-4479