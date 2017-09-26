Memphis airport adding flights to Florida, Philadelphia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frontier Airlines is adding two new nonstop flights at the Memphis airport, one to Orlando and one to Philadelphia.

Frontier’s new flight between Memphis International Airport and Orlando International Airport will begin Nov. 2. The service will run three times weekly, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The airline will use a 186-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for the flight.

The new flight between Memphis and Philadelphia will begin April 9. The service, which is scheduled to be seasonal, will run four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.The airline will use a 186-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for the flight.

For more information about these and other flights, visit http://www.flymemphis.com/flights.