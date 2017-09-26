× Man on loose after kidnapping, chase, shooting in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — West Helena Police Officers are looking for a man they say kidnapped a woman and shot at police Monday night.

Officers say West Helena Police responded to a shooting call at the 300 block of North Second Street. When an officer arrived on the scene, a man started shooting at the officer.

The officer called for backup and the suspect took off in a silver/gray Dodge Magnum. Police chased him.

The officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire before the suspect wrecked his car at Kentucky Street, then jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman inside the car.

Officers say she had been kidnapped. She was injured in the accident and was taken to an area hospital

Officers are looking for Robert Beckwood. West Helena Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.