Jogging stroller sold at Target, Walmart recalled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 28,000 jogging strollers have been recalled for potential fall hazards.

The recall affects Delta Children’s J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain strollers that were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide.

There have been four reports of the bracket on the stroller leg breaking. One child even reportedly fell from the stroller and had to receive treatment for cuts and bruises.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled strollers should stop use immediately and contact the company for a free repair.

The number is 1-800-377-3777.