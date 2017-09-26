× Health department warns of possible mumps cases at Binghampton school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school may have cases of mumps.

The health department said they sent a letter on Sept. 20 to Lester Prep parents and staff regarding possible mumps cases.

There weren’t details available about the possible cases.

Symptoms for mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and swollen cheeks and necks. The health department says the best defense is to receive two MMR vaccinations.

If you think you might have symptoms, contact your health care provider.