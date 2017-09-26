× Child Care Town Hall to be held this Thursday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is teaming up with state Sen. Lee Harris and Rep. Antonio Parkinson for a child care town hall Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend. The town hall will be held at the Breath of Life Christian Center, 3795 Frayser Raleigh Road.

WREG will also stream the town hall live on Facebook.

According to Harris and Parkinson, the town hall will address issues related to child care centers in Memphis.

“Parents want to know when they send their kids to day care that they are in the best possible environment,” Sen. Lee Harris said. “We encourage parents, grandparents, or, anyone who helps care for a young child to come and learn from the experts. Find out about state ratings, policies, and also ask any questions they may have to experts in this field.”

“We also want to touch on parents’ rights, Rep. Antonio Parkinson said. “Parents and caregivers need to familiarize themselves with state policies surrounding day care centers so they can make the best choices for their kids. We encourage anyone who looks after younger children to participate in this meeting.”

WREG has long been exposing problems at local day care centers. After two incidents in the spring of 2017, the News Channel 3 Investigators emailed every legislator from Shelby County.

Harris’ office was the first to respond, and he and Parkinson began discussing hosting a town hall.

Harris told WREG in addition to discussing issues like the quality of child care, he’d like to hear more about affordability.

“We’ve got to make sure there’s affordable, good, high quality child care in every neighborhood in this community.”

Parkinson said it’s important that all stakeholders are at the table to have a viable discussion about what’s best for children.

“I want to hear from parents, I want to hear from day care owners, and operators I want to hear from the state.”