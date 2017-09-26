Chicago police officers photographed taking a knee will now face reprimand

CHICAGO – After multiple teams across the country took a stand against President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about the NFL, the Chicago Police Department was made aware about a photo of CPD officers taking a knee while in uniform.

The photo was posted on Instagram by Aleta Clark, according to WGN.

Clark wrote:

“That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel”

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the police department was aware of the photograph and will reprimand the officers. The department’s code of conduct prohibits officers from participating in an “partisan political campaign or activity.”

“We are aware of the photo, and we will address it in the same way we have handled previous incidents in which officers have made political statements while in uniform, with a reprimand and a reminder of department policies,” he said.