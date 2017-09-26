C Spire to expand internet offerings across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — In what is being hailed as a major expansion, C Spire says it will soon be offering internet service in 46 Mississippi communities.

On Monday, C Spire said speeds will be up to 25 megabits per second, using signals from nearby cell towers. Ridgeland-based C Spire said it’s focusing on areas where current providers offer slower service.

Elsewhere, C Spire will also offer faster fixed wireless internet service, with speeds of up to 100 megabits per second. The company said that service will be available to up to 70,000 customers, using its cell towers and fiber optic network.

Finally, C Spire said it will push ultra-fast internet for small businesses. C Spire already offers fast service in some areas, but spokesman Dave Miller said the company plans enhanced marketing and pricing.

It’s all part of the company’s Fiber-to-the-Home program which was launched back in 2013. In the beginning, the company said they were only able to provide high-speed internet, digital television and home phones service to nine communities.

Now years later, that number has increased to nearly 50, and there’s more on the way.

“Over the next five years, you will see more develop than what we have seen in the last 20 years,” C Spire President Stephen Bye told The Clarion-Ledger.

To date, the company has reportedly installed more than 8,000 miles of fiber optic in the state and invested millions in infrastructure.