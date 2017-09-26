Arkansas firefighter fired over Facebook rant against protesters
EARLE, Ark. — A volunteer firefighter with the Earle Fire Department is off the job after a Facebook post that said professional athletes who protest during games should be “shot in the head.”
Jonathan Marotti was fired as a result of his personal Facebook post, the department’s chief confirmed.
Marotti’s post said that “trump should post snipers at the game and each player that takes a knee or sits in the lockerroom should b shot in the head.”
He continued that “obama lovin snowflakes” should be “shot on sight.”
The Earle Fire Department is a volunteer service. Firefighters are paid by the call.