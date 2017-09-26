Agricenter awarded $85k enhancement grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Agricenter will soon be sporting some new enhancements thanks to a generous grant from the Shelby County Commission.

The Community Enhancement funds total $85,000 and will be used to complete capital improvement projects at ShowPlace Arena. The non-profit said it will install steps at the arena and finish paving the parking lot.

It’s a move that Chairman Heidi Shafer said is a no brainer.

“Agricenter is dear to my heart and this project is a good common sense physical project that will help draw in more tourist dollars.”

According to the non-profit, the Agricenter hosts more than 200 events annually, bringing in an estimated 1.3 million visitors and more than $524 million.

Commissioners Terry Roland, David Reaves and George Chism were also sponsors of the grant.