Adoption 101: Questions to ask before adopting a new pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC has issued an alert after puppies from a national pet store chain have recently sickened dozens of people in seven states including right here in Tennessee.

It's due to an outbreak of a common bacterial infection linked to contact with puppies sold through Petland, a national pet store chain.

So what should families be looking for, and what questions should they be asking before bringing a new addition home?

Dr. Angie Zinkus, the co-medical director at Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital, and pet owner Tonia Hanson and her dog Jude talked about their experience Tuesday.