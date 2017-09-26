4 shot, including 1 critically wounded, at Chelsea and Hollywood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been hurt in a shooting.

Police made the scene in the 2500 block of Chelsea Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said one victim is in critical condition and the other three were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition.

The suspects are on the run, but police said they may be in a gold/silver SUV.

Police have a gas station and a barber shop roped off with crime scene tape. The scene is close to Hollywood Community Center.