Video: Man arrested following train surfing incident in Australia

PERTH, Australia — A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly “train surfing” over the weekend in Australia.

Motorists and passengers on board watched anxiously as the man clung to the exterior of the train as it reached speeds of 68 miles per hour.

Once the train reached the Glendalough Station, the man hoped down, made his way into the car and was arrested by police. He has since been taken to a local hospital for a mental health assessment, sources report.

“These cases of pure stupidity can’t really be accepted,” Transport minister Rita Saffioti told SBS. “They’re putting that person’s life in danger and, of course, the passengers in danger.”

According to Perth Now, he was charged with trespassing.