Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of opening fire inside a Tennessee church, killing one and injuring several others, has been charged with murder.

Early reports indicate Emanuel Kidega Samson pulled into the church’s parking lot as services were ending. Armed with two guns, Samson started shooting in the parking lot, killing 39-year-old Melanie Smith of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ member Minerva Rosa said members were talking about the success of their yard sale the previous day when they heard gunshots outside.

Hearing the shots, Pastor David Spann, 60, shouted, “Run, run, gunshots!” as congregants hid under pews or in bathrooms, according to a witness.

At that moment, Jeremiah Reese quickly took action to protect himself and those with him in another room of the church.

In an interview with The Tennessean, the brave 10-year-old described how he grabbed a couch, pushed it on its side and barricaded the group inside the room. With the the help of the others, they then pushed chairs, tables and anything else they could find against the doors, hoping it would be enough to keep the shooter out.

Gunfire continued to echo through the building as Samson made his way silently through the church. He shot six more people: Peggy Spann, 65; William and Marlene Jenkins, 83 and 84 respectively; Linda Bush, 68; Katherine Dickerson, 64, and Pastor Spann, before being subdued by a 22-year-old user named Robert Engle.

Engle tackled the gunman and suffered injuries when he was pistol whipped. In the struggle, the shooter shot himself, although it wasn’t clear if it was on purpose or an accident. Engle retrieved his own gun from his car and held the man until police arrived, police said.

“He’s amazing,” church member member Minerva Rosa told reporters about Engle. “Without him I think it could be worse. He was the hero today.”

Thankfully, police said none of the surviving victims suffered life-threatening injuries, but the scene was described as “harrowing.”

“We saw piles and piles of casings. We saw blood on the carpet,” Reese told the news outlet.

No motive was immediately determined. Church members told investigators the Samson had attended services a year or two ago, said Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department. He reportedly came to the U.S. from Sudan in 1996 and became a U.S. citizen.

Prior to the Sunday’s attack, Samson reportedly made several bizarre posts on social media.

“Everything you’ve ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B,” he said in one.

Another post read, “Become the creator instead of what’s created. Whatever you say, goes.”

And a third post read, “You are more than what they told us.”

Police later recovered another pistol and a shotgun from the suspect’s vehicle.