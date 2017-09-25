× Teen hurt when dozens of shots are fired into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a least three people who sprayed a home in Southeast Shelby County with bullets early Sunday morning.

Police found at least 40 shell casings in the street and yard in front of a duplex in the 8000 block of Misty Meadows Lane.

There are bullet holes in the front door and several windows of the center home.

“I was hoping it was fireworks,” said one neighbor.

Police said there were several people in the home when the gunfire erupted and say a 17-year-old sleeping on a mattress downstairs was shot in the foot.

A witness told investigators he saw three people dressed in black fire toward the home with what sounded like a fully automatic weapon.

Police said two of the suspects were seen getting into a dark SUV and one of them may have left in a white Sedan.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.