Survey: Millennial’s home buying decisions based on the dogs

LITTLE ROCK — For years, 30-year-old Paul Hughes has dreamt about adopting a dog.

"I met her and it was love at first sight"

Hughes found Fiona, a 4-month-old pitbull, at a local shelter. But before he made the decision to adopt, he had to find the perfect location for his new family.

"One of the biggest things was having a yard. I also wanted to have enough space for it to not be too cramped. My previous apartment was so small."

When it comes to millennials getting ready to purchase their first home, their reasons for buying are different than previous generations. One of the key factors in the decision — you guessed it, a dog.

In a recent survey from SunTrust Mortgage, a third of millennials said having a better space or yard for their dog influenced their decision.

"Whenever we take buyers through the initial consultation we always ask them do they have any children and the very next question is do they have any pets."

Ray Ellen is a realtor with The Property Group. He said the number of millennials purchasing homes is on the rise. With many of them waiting longer to get married and have children, their focus is the pets.

"They need something that is fenced in, easy access to their backyard. A lot of them are looking for larger laundry rooms so they can put a kennel or cat box or something like that."

Hughes admitted he's had to adjust his lifestyle a bit since adopting Fiona, but said it was well worth it.