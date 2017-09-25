Steven McKinney of Booker T. Washington High School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Steven McKinney of Booker T. Washington High School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Steven teaches ninth grade and says he loves that he has the opportunity to impact lives. Thank you, Steven, for the positive impact you've made on the students of Booker T. Washington High School. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by following this link.