Startling number of Mississippi young adults committing suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's a startling truth. Every 20 hours, there is a suicide in the state of Mississippi.

In fact, suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people ages 10 to 24 nationwide.

While the cause is different for each person, Connie Stewart with NFusion IV stated suicide tragically becomes an option for some when life stressors exceed a person's ability to cope with them.

When asked about why Mississippi has such a high rate, Stewart pointed to the lack of education on the subject in general. She said many do not know the signs and symptoms of mental health issues, much less where to go to seek help. There's also the stigma associated with mental health problems for both parents and young adults.

Natalie Luther, a parent who tragically lost her own daughter to suicide, encouraged parents and caregivers to learn the symptoms and continue to seek help for those you love.

If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Fighting The Silence featuring Kevin Hines

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church

980 Stateline Road, Southaven, Mississippi