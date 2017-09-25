SCSO employee relieved of duty over Facebook post

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — It seems another one bites the dust because of social media.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced an employee has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after posting “inappropriate and insensitive comments” on the office’s Facebook page.

The post announced an arrest of two suspects accused of stealing from a Ross store. It reads:

BUSTED! These two recent immogrants from Cuba found out you don’t take merchandise from a store in America and not pay! Members of our elite Patrol Crime Response unit made the arrests shortly after the pair ran out of a Ross Store in Germantown Pkwy with several large black travel bags stuffed with hundreds of items they boosted. Great job PCR unit!

The post has since been removed, and Sheriff Bill Oldham apologized for the incident.

SCSO did not identify the employee who posted it.