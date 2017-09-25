Otis Sanford: White House should stay out of discussions on race, justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a weekend in America totally unlike any we`ve seen in recent memory, if ever. A weekend in which sports and politics collided in a way that only further divided the country.

The shame is that it was totally unnecessary, brought on by the profane words of an unpopular President who injected himself into the national conversation over race, justice and free speech, and ended up doing harm and not a bit of good.

By cursing professional football players who choose to silently protest racial injustice during the national anthem as SOB`s and calling for their firing, President Donald Trump was playing solely to a portion of his base that stands for intolerance disguised as patriotism. Instead of promoting unity, President Trump continues to pit Americans against each other and it almost always revolves around race. What does that tell you?

Sensible minds can disagree over whether kneeling during the national anthem is proper, but there can be no disagreement that President Trump`s words at an Alabama rally were insulting and totally beneath the dignity of the office.

Tennessee Titans majority owner Amy Adams Strunk made it clear she stands with and supports Titans players. Around the league on Sunday, players and owners were united in their disapproval of President Trump. So if the country is to have a discussion about race and justice, we must do so without any help from the White House.